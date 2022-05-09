Ireland is among several countries to back a Ukrainian call for an United Nations investigation into alleged Russian human rights abuses in Ukraine.

A special session of the UN Human Rights Council has been triggered for Thursday morning after Ireland, along with 15 other members of the council, backed Ukraine’s request to convene an extraordinary session amid “the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression”.

A total of 52 UN member states supported the Ukrainian request in what is a “another strong message to Putin and his clique of war criminals”, said Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine's ambassador to the UN.

“You are isolated as never before,” Ms Filipenko told Vladimir Putin in an announcement on Twitter.

“We want to see the UN take practical steps to address Russia’s violation of human rights in Ukraine and the war crimes which it commits daily against our people.

“This is also an opportunity for the international community to focus on the situation in Mariupol, as well as forced transfers of our population, and other violations and abuses against innocent Ukrainian civilians.

“We will not rest until we ensure that those who commit these crimes are held to account,” Ms Filipenko said.

The Russian Federation was a member of the UN Human Rights Council until April 7, when a vote in the General Assembly saw them suspended. Russia then immediately withdrew from the council, claiming it was monopolised by a group of states who use it for their “short-term aims”.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, who visited a mass grave in Bucha outside Kyiv in recent weeks, said many of the dead showed signs of torture and the majority were civilians.

He described the visit to the mass grave as “harrowing”, and when asked recently on Newstalk if Russia had committed war crimes in Ukraine, he said: “I’m not in any doubt.”

“But it’s not up to a politician. It’s up to the prosecutors to do the painstaking work to put the evidence together,” he said.

