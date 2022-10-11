Ireland and Everton captain Séamus Coleman pays tribute to victims of Creeslough tragedy in his native Donegal

Ireland and Everton Captain Séamus Coleman has paid tribute to the 10 victims of the tragic Creeslough blast.
As the first of the victims are laid to rest today, the Donegal native shared his deepest sympathies to those who lost loved ones following the service station explosion.
Everton’s Official Twitter account posted a message by Coleman, where he paid tribute to the people of Creeslough.
“I’d like to offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones at the devastating tragedy in Creeslough, Co. Donegal,” he wrote.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the families, the injured and the entire community.
“Having been born and raised in the county, I know first-hand how tight-knit the communities are.
“The immediate reaction of the emergency services, local residents and passers-by who out themselves at risk to help others is an example of the spirit and togetherness of the entire country.
“May the 10 people who have lost their lives rest in peace:
Shauna Flanagan Garwe
Robert Garwe
Leona Harper
Hugh Kelly
Jessica Gallagher
Martin McGill
James O’Flaherty
Martina Martin
Catherine O’Donnell
James Monaghan.”
It comes after Glasgow Celtic FC announced a minute’s silence for the Creeslough victims ahead of their game with RB Leipzig tonight.