Ireland ahead of UK in global passport ranking

IRELAND has surpassed the UK in the global passport ranks, even though it has dropped a place from 2019.

According to the 2020 Henley Passport Index published today, the Irish passport is currently more powerful than a British one.

Ireland ranks joint seventh with Switzerland, Portugal, the Netherlands and Austria, with their passports allowing visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 185 destinations.

The UK places eighth, joint with the US, Norway, Greece and Belgium, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 184 countries.

While the US and the UK ranked fifth in 2015, they have continues to drop in the rankings in recent years.

The Irish passport’s dominance in power is credited to 900,000 Irish passports being issued in 2019 due to a steady rise in applications from British residents since the 2016 Brexit vote.

However, it placed sixth last year and in 2009, ranked the second most powerful in the world.

The Japanese passport has been deemed the most powerful in the world as it offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 191 destinations around the world, the highest around the globe.

A Japanese passport holder can access 165 more destinations than a holder of the world's weakest passport, that of Afghanistan, which offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to just 26 destinations.

"Countries that embrace this new reality of global mobility are thriving, with their citizens enjoying ever-increasing passport power and travel freedom, as well as the array of benefits that come with it,” said Dominic Volek, Henley and Partners' head of Southeast Asia and manager partner.

Asia has continued in its domination of the list, with Singapore in second place with a score of 190 and South Korea, with 189 points, tying with Germany in third place.

The most powerful passports to hold in 2020 are:

1. Japan (191 destinations)

2. Singapore (190)

3. South Korea, Germany (189)

4. Italy, Finland (188)

5. Spain, Luxembourg, Denmark (187)

6. Sweden, France (186)

7. Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland, Austria (185)

8. United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Greece, Belgium (184)

9. New Zealand, Malta, Czech Republic, Canada, Australia (183)

10. Slovakia, Lithuania, Hungary (181)





The least powerful passports to hold in 2020:

98. Bangladesh, Congo (Dem. Rep.), Eritrea, Iran (41 destinations)

99. Kosovo, Lebanon (40)

100. North Korea, Sudan (39)

101. Nepal, Palestinian Territory (38)

102. Libya (37)

103. Yemen (33)

104. Somalia, Pakistan (32)

105. Syria (29)

106. Iraq (28)

107. Afghanistan (26)

Online Editors