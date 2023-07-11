Ireland a rarity in EU as births outpace deaths

Migration biggest driver of population growth last year – Eurostat

Ireland saw the fastest birth rate in the EU last year, when compared with deaths, though migration drove population growth.

Ireland was one of only six EU countries to see a positive ‘replacement rate’ in 2022, where births outnumber deaths, according to Eurostat.

Migration was responsible a far bigger proportion of Ireland’s population surge in 2022 than so-called ‘natural change’ the bloc’s statistics agency said.

Net migration in Ireland was responsible for an increase of almost 112,000 people in the population last year, while ‘natural change’ was responsible for adding 22,500 people.

The figures come after a Eurobarometer survey this week, carried out in June, found that Irish people are more worried about housing and immigration than their EU counterparts.

Almost two-thirds of Irish people think housing is the biggest challenge facing this country, while a third believe immigration is the biggest issue facing the EU - well ahead of the rest of Europe, who ranked the cost of living first.

Previous Eurostat figures show Ireland has one of the EU’s youngest and fastest-growing populations, even though first-time mothers here are older than in most other countries.

The latest Eurostat data shows net migration was the main driver of population growth across the EU last year, including in France, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Malta and Sweden – the other five EU countries that saw a positive replacement rate in 2022.

Malta, the Czech Republic and Estonia saw the highest crude rates of net migration in the EU in 2022.

Greece was the only EU country where net migration was negative last year.

Ireland’s population size now ranks 19th in the 27-member EU, at just under 5.2 million people in January this year.

Only Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Latvia, Estonia, Cyprus, Luxembourg and Malta had smaller populations.

The figures show the overall EU population grew last year to 448.4 million, after falling during the previous two years.

“The observed population growth can be largely attributed to the increased migratory movements post-Covid-19 and to the mass influx of displaced persons from Ukraine who received temporary protection status in EU Member States, as a consequence of the Russian invasion in February 2022,” Eurostat said on Tuesday.

EU population growth has slowed in recent decades, Eurostat said.

Last year, the population shrank overall in seven EU countries: Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.