Ireland a destination for child trafficking gangs, warns Europol

Ireland has been identified as a destination for victims of child trafficking networks in a new report published by Europol.

The report, detailing cases of underage trafficking within and into the EU, revealed 302 cases - some which included more than one victim - in the two-year period between 2015 and 2017.

Criminals operating out of countries including China, Afghanistan and Russia were reported to be involved in networks smuggling minors in through southern EU countries including Spain and Italy.

Victims were later transported to other countries within the EU, including Ireland, where they are exploited in a world of criminal activity including prostitution and organised begging.

The report showed Nigerian crime gangs operating networks into Europe had become a particular "challenge for EU law enforcement".

These included a vast network of people from recruiters to document handlers who are involved with transporting victims.

It also highlighted the consent of victims' families in many cases who had been coerced through the promise of a financial reward.

Ten countries, including Ireland, France and the UK, were revealed as end destinations for Nigerian minors brought to Europe in this way.

Speaking of the report's findings, director of Europol Catherine De Bolle said vulnerable children were being preyed upon by criminals who want to exploit them.

"Vulnerable boys and girls between the age of two and 17 years old are targeted by traffickers for different purposes, to be sexually abused in prostitution, pickpocket or steal from shops," she said.

"Only if all competent authorities work closely together can we effectively protect these minors, as exploited children in vulnerable situations deserve to be.

"Children do not decide for themselves, traffickers very often directly engage their families in the recruitment process or even just target orphans."

Over a thousand victims of smuggling have been identified in Europe between the 2015 and 2017.

Criminal begging has also been noted as an issue in the report, where "large family clans which mainly traffic children for the purpose of begging, forced criminality and sexual exploitation".

Irish Independent