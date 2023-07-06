Ios deaths: Families of teenagers Max Wall and Andrew O’Donnell distraught over ‘suffering’ caused on Greek island

​Post-mortems are completed, paving way for repatriation

Max Wall (left) and Andrew O'Donnell died in separate incidents on the Greek Island of Ios.

The families of two Dublin teenagers who died on the Greek island of Ios have spoken of their pain following the double tragedy.

Speaking at a prayer service for Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, pupils from St Michael’s Ballsbridge, their principal Tim Kelleher told those gathered that the O’Donnell and Wall families were distraught over the “suffering” caused by what had happened.

“This morning I was speaking to both families,” he said yesterday. “Gavin, Niall, Fiona, were all saying, ‘Look, we are so sorry that there was so much suffering on the island’. They were actually transferring their sorrow and wondering and hoping that the boys would get through and the boys’ families would get through.

“I think it’s a mark of who the boys’ families are. Their selflessness and the way they are viewing this tragedy.”

Both families are preparing to make the journey home to Ireland with their sons’ bodies and preparations are under way for their funerals. “On Friday, both families are just looking back to being here,” said Mr Kelleher.

“They want to be here because they see St Michael’s as their family. I think it points to the adversity that this particular group suffered during Covid because they had nobody else, they had nowhere to go during Covid except to one another’s houses, to one another’s homes and into one another’s hearts.”

St. Michael's College community express condolences following the deaths of two past pupils in Greece

Many of the students who had just graduated sixth year were sitting in the front rows of the service and had recently returned home following the tragedy.

Mr Kelleher said the O’Donnell family had travelled to Ios on Monday, and were comforted by Andrew and Max’s friends.

“They sat and laughed and shared jokes and they shared memories and they toasted the two boys,” Mr Kelleher told those gathered.

He thanked the parents who had travelled to Greece in the wake of the tragedy, locals on the island and a number of officials from the Department of Foreign affairs.

A spokesperson for the Greek police told the Irish Independent post-mortems were completed last night, paving the way for repatriation to Ireland.

The examinations were carried out at the forensics department in Piraeus, Athens.

Samples from the bodies are being sent to the University of Crete for toxicological analysis. The results of that analysis could take days.

“We await the results of the post-mortem examinations that will verify the cause of death,” said the spokesperson.

Other than awaiting the results of the examinations, she said there were no other investigations taking place into the deaths.

Andrew and Max, both aged 18, died within 24 hours of each other while on a holiday with classmates celebrating the end of the Leaving Certificate.

Max was one of a group of friends who last Sunday embarked on a search for Andrew, who had been missing since early Saturday morning after becoming separated from friends as they made their way home from a night out in the town of Hora.

Andrew’s body was found by a search party, which included Greek police officers, on a rocky path near Hora on Sunday morning. Initial indications suggest he died as the result of a fall.

Just hours later, Max was found unresponsive at the port in Ios.

He was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is understood he previously had health issues with his heart, with one source confirming he had a successful heart operation about three years ago.

On Tuesday morning, friends and students formed a guard of honour along the streets of Ios as the bodies of the teenagers left the Greek island.

A memorial service by St Michael’s College will be held for the boys’ families and friends once they have been repatriated.