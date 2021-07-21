Investigators are again studying whether a car was used in killing of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Senior investigators are studying again whether a car was used in the killing of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, despite a popular belief that the murderer made his way to her house on foot.

It can be revealed that a near neighbour of Sophie’s, who was blind and suffering from insomnia, heard the noise of a passing car at 3.30am on the night the Frenchwoman was brutally killed.

The possibility of a car being used raises further questions and whether there may have been more than one occupant.

A number of car sightings that Sunday night and early Monday morning, December 22-23, 1996, have been thoroughly investigated.

The white 1987 Cork-registered Ford Fiesta belonging to Jules Thomas, the partner of Ian Bailey, was among the cars examined for clues. “Many” vehicles were examined, according to a source with knowledge of the original investigation.

Mr Bailey pointed in January 1997 to claims of a Paris-registered Citroen leaving west Cork, but detectives remain unaware of this vehicle.

He also says in Jim Sheridan’s TV documentary Murder at the Cottage that he only recently learned of another car cited in a witness statement that was released in connection with his French trial. He complains that this car has not been investigated.

In those Paris proceedings Mr Bailey was convicted in absentia in May 2019 of the murder of 39-year-old Ms Toscan du Plantier. He did not appear or lodge a defence and his legal representatives stayed away, claiming it was a ‘show trial’.

He was sentenced to 25 years in jail, though Ireland decided he will not be extradited.

Mr Bailey was twice arrested in respect of the Toscan du Plantier probe, in 1997 and 1998, but was released without charge on both occasions.

He has always protested his innocence and maintained sinister attempts were made to frame him.

Nick Foster, an English author who attended every day of the French trial and who featured in the Sheridan documentary, told the Irish Independent that it had brought further into the spotlight the question of whether a car was used that night.

“When they returned their guilty verdict on Bailey, the panel of judges in Paris took the view that it was likely the killer drove to Sophie’s house,” said Brussels-based Mr Foster, author of Murder at Roaringwater.

“Up to then, Sophie’s family and supporters had tended to think her killer had hiked to Drinane over the moors. Now they are coming around to a car being involved.

“It was clear from the trial that the French have no suspicion of any involvement in the crime itself by Jules Thomas and they have never sought her extradition.”

Investigators previously considered the scenario of a car being parked at the causeway near Kealfadda bridge, leaving a ‘five-minute walk’ to Ms Toscan du Plantier’s house half a mile away. In such a scenario a single killer could make his way up the boreen, and up the driveway by opening the five-barred gate. The French filmmaker was minutes later pursued down the driveway towards the gate and killed.

Gardaí carried out painstaking searches at the causeway. It was also surmised that a missing item from the house could have been thrown into the sea at, or near, this spot.

According to a statement made by Garda Sergeant Oliver Goggin after an encounter on January 14, 1997: “When being interviewed, Bailey was very excited about his own investigative inquiries into the murder and stated he believed there was definitely a French connection to the murder, which would be made known in France in the near future, but [which] did not want to elaborate on.”

Mr Bailey was subsequently arrested and admits he has seemingly become the ‘chief suspect’, but has always maintained that he is not responsible for the brutal death.

He and his partner were questioned separately when held in Bandon garda station in February 1997.

In a memo of his interview with Ms Thomas, Det Gda Jim Fitzgerald wrote that she said: “I remember hoovering our Fiesta car around Christmas time, and I thought to myself at the time that it was unusually dirty when I did so, and also there was sand on the floor of the driver’s side.

“In relation to the fire that has been mentioned at the back of my mother’s house [the studio] at Lissacaha, Schull, I wish to state that I started up this fire myself long before Christmas. The place needed a clean-up and I burned an old mattress and there was a heap of old magazines there which I also burned.

“In relation to the assaults on me by Ian Bailey, I did not admit that this incident occurred when asked by the gardaí initially, but I wish to clarify that I was assaulted in Cork at the dwelling house of my solicitor in Cork, by Ian.

“In relation to Ian using the car on Saturday and going over the Toormore/Kealfadda Bridge on the 21st December, 1996, this could be so, but I don’t think it was to Alfie’s he went but to [the] Riley’s, but I am not sure.”