Investigations reveal that missing boy is now in Pakistan with relative

Gardaí have established that a four-year-old boy who was the subject to a missing person appeal on Monday is now in Pakistan with a male relative.

Yesterday officers launched a public appeal for information about Muaaz Usama who they said was missing from the Kilkenny city area since Sunday.

It can now be revealed that gardaí have established that the little boy and his male relative flew out of Dublin Airport to Doha International Airport in Qatar on Sunday morning.

Detailed investigations with international police forces have established that the boy and his male relative then travelled from Doha to the Pakistani city of Islamabad.

It is understood that the child was in Pakistan even before his disappearance was reported to officers.

Senior sources say that there are “no concerns at this stage” for the boy’s welfare.

In their appeal, gardaí described Muaaz Usama as being about 2ft 4in in height, of slim build, with black hair and dark brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark green/black hoody with a grey hood, blue jeans, black shoes and black socks. He may also be wearing a yellow hoody or a blue puffy jacket.

In a statement, gardaí said the boy may be travelling in the company of an adult relative and his last known location was in Dublin city.