Investigations ongoing after man dies in suspected workplace accident at meat processing plant

Two separate investigations are underway after a man died in a suspected workplace accident at a Kildare meat processing plant earlier today.

Officials from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and gardai are investigating the accident that took place at the Kildare Chilling Company meat processing plant in Kildare town.



"Gardaí attended at the scene of an industrial accident at a factory on old Dublin Road, Kildare. A man in his 50s working in the factory was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The local Coroner was notified and the body of the deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Naas Hospital. The HSA have been notified and enquiries are ongoing," gardai said in a statement this evening.



It's understood the man suffered severe trauma to the head during the incident.



The HSA confirmed it is investigating the circumstances of the tragedy but would not provide further details.



Officials from the company could not be reached for comment this evening.

Online Editors