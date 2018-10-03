Investigation underway into 'system failure' which caused large parts of Irish airspace to close

The Irish Airport Authority (IAA) have launched an investigation into what caused a massive Air Traffic Control System failure yesterday evening.

The system failure led to large parts of Irish airspace closing and the cancellation of a number of flights, as well as the diversion of others away from Irish airspace.

Both Shannon and Cork airports were affected by the system failure. As a result, the IAA moved to a back-up system, which is still in operation for those affected airports, while the "technical issue" is investigated.

Dublin Airport was not affected as their Air Traffic Control is independent of the Shannon system.

Phillip Hughes, director of commercial technology with the IAA, told RTE Radio One’s Morning Ireland that they made decisions based on their number one priority, safety.

"We had a technical issue last night with our ATC (Air Traffic Control) system in Shannon, Dublin wasn’t affected because that runs on a separate system," Mr Hughes said.

Photo: International Flight Network

"Technical issues like this can happen which we have to plan for to make sure there’s no compromise to safety. We made a decision to go to our independent back-up system.”

Mr Hughes said that the cause of the failure is still unknown, that an investigation into what the cause is ongoing and confirmed that the back-up system is still in operation.

"At this stage it is still under investigation, so we are waiting for a report on that. In the meantime we are continuing to operate on an independent system so that will continue to deliver safe capacity to the travelling public."

Mr Hughes said that the incident occurred at roughly 6:30pm yesterday evening with the disruption lasting until about 10pm and apologised to anyone who was delayed as a result of the issue.

Irish airspace has now fully reopened with both Cork and Shannon services operating as normal.

Good morning. All our flights, both inbound & outbound are operating as normal this morning.



UA25 Newark is slightly delayed due to weather.



We will continue to keep you up to date throughout the day. Thank you pic.twitter.com/OEGRZSWLlw — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) October 3, 2018

However, the 06:45am flight from Cork to Birmingham is experiencing a delay.

Good Morning. Our first wave of departures @CorkAirport from 06.00 this morning has operated normally. @AerLingus flight to Birmingham which had a scheduled departure of 06.45 is now estimated to depart at approx. 08.15 as an aircraft has to position in to operate the route. pic.twitter.com/IMxfdkgXCN — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) October 3, 2018

Speaking on the same programme, managing director of Shannon Airport Andrew Murphy confirmed that flights in and out of the airport are operating as normal but that the back-up system is still in operation.

"Thankfully everything is back to normal with all flights operating as normal this morning," Mr Murphy said.

Four inbound flights and two departures were affected by the failure at Shannon. Several transatlantic flights were re-routed to avoid Irish airspace as a result of the issue. Mr Murphy explained that Shannon airport became aware of the issue at 7:30pm last night.

"We became aware about 7:30pm yesterday evening. The high-level radar centre is based in Ballycasey which is about five miles from the airport, it operates all of the high-level radar systems for Ireland and we were informed by the IAA."

Although the back-up system is ensuring flights are operating as normal, Mr Murphy is still urging those with travel plans to check with their airline before making their way to the airport.

"We would urge passengers to continue to follow social media and also to contact their airlines, but we think that everything is back to normal, but it is operating on a back-up system so people should just be a little more aware of their travel arrangements," he said.

