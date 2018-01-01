Investigation underway as man (40) dies following New Year's Eve stabbing

The victim received serious stab wounds in the incident which occurred at Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff at around 11pm last night.

The man was rushed to Cavan General Hospital and he was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am this morning.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place today and the local coroner has been notified.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau are attending the scene.