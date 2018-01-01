Investigation underway as man (40) dies following New Year's Eve stabbing
A 40-year-old man has died following a stabbing incident in a Cavan town.
The victim received serious stab wounds in the incident which occurred at Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff at around 11pm last night.
The man was rushed to Cavan General Hospital and he was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am this morning.
Gardai at Bailieboro are investigating.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place today and the local coroner has been notified.
The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau are attending the scene.
No arrests have yet been made.
"Gardaí wish to appeal to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Bailieboro Garda Station on 042-9694570 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," a garda spokesman said.
More to follow...
Online Editors