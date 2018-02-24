Investigation underway after woman (50s) struck by taxi

The woman, a pedestrian, was struck on Leinster Road in Rathmines, Dublin 6 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was rushed by ambulance to St James' Hospital.

The incident occurred at 1am on Saturday morning.

The collision site will be examined by local a local crime scenes unit later this morning. Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station 01-6666700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.