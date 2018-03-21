Investigation underway after valuable equipment stolen from mountain rescue team

The cars belonging to the Galway and Mayo Mountain Rescue teams were broken into in the Doolough area of Louisburgh, Co Mayo between 10.30am and 5pm on Monday.

Thanks to all those who have shown support and shared information on yesterday’s robbery. These are the items in question in case you spot them

Galway Mountain Rescue team said that alongside personal items, hi-visibility vests and a Motorola digital handset were stolen from the car.

"These are distinctive so if you spot anyone with them please contact Westport Gardai," The rescue team said.