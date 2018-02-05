Investigation underway after sudden death of taxi driver following 'incident with fare'
Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a taxi driver in the early hours of Sunday morning after an "incident" with a fare.
A taxi driver his 40s became unwell following an incident with a fare at approximately 4.30am on James' Street.
"He was treated a the scene and brought by Ambulance to St James Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His body was taken to the Dublin city mortuary where a post-mortem was conducted by Dr Curtis, Office of the State Pathologist," a garda spokeswoman said.
Preliminary results have been furnished to investigating teams but cannot be released for operational reasons.
Gardaí are treating the death as a sudden death and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
The alleged incident on James' Street is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin St Garda Station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
More to follow
Online Editors