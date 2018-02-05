Investigation underway after sudden death of taxi driver following 'incident with fare'

A taxi driver his 40s became unwell following an incident with a fare at approximately 4.30am on James' Street.

"He was treated a the scene and brought by Ambulance to St James Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His body was taken to the Dublin city mortuary where a post-mortem was conducted by Dr Curtis, Office of the State Pathologist," a garda spokeswoman said.

Preliminary results have been furnished to investigating teams but cannot be released for operational reasons.