Wednesday 4 April 2018

Investigation underway after masked men armed with hatchet enter home with children present

Stock picture
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardaí are investigating after children were among up to five people subjected to a terrifying ordeal during an aggravated burglary.

On Easter Sunday at around 7.30pm two masked men entered a house in the Ballybane area of Galway city. One of the men was armed with what is believed to be a hatchet.

The men fled the property empty handed after a short time and no one was injured during the shocking incident.

It is understood at least five people were in the house at the time including children.

No arrests have yet been made and gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

