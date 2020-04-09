Investigation underway after man impersonating garda attempts to pull over undercover officers

An investigation is underway after a man impersonating gardai attempted to pull over undercover officers.

Gardai have seized a number of items including a fake garda badge after the incident in north Dublin this afternoon.

It's understood a male utilized blue lights on his vehicle and signalled for another car to pull-over in the Baldoyle area.

The car that was signalled to stop was being driven by members of a Divisional Drug Unit who were plain clothed and in an unmarked patrol car.

A search of the man's car led to a number of items including a Garda badge and Dublin Fire Brigade Paraphernalia, all believed to be fake, being seized.

The vehicle has been seized along with other items.

No arrests have yet been made but investigations into the incident are ongoing.

A Garda spokesman said: "On Thursday 9th April 2020 at approximately 3pm, Gardaí observed a car utilizing blue lights in the Baldoyle area.

"During a search of the car, a number of unofficial An Garda Síochána and Dublin Fire Brigade items were seized by Gardaí.

"No arrests have been made currently. Investigations are ongoing."

Online Editors