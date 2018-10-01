An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a car across from a garda station in Co Wexford last night.

Investigation underway after man found dead in car across from garda station in 'tragic incident'

It's understood the man was found dead in a car by a garda in Enniscorthy.

He suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, which was a short distance away from the local garda station.

It's being treated as a personal tragedy and a file will be prepared for the local coroner.

A garda spokesman confirmed a man was found dead on Parnell Road in Enniscorthy last night.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Online Editors