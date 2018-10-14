An investigation is underway into the death of a man following a house fire in west Cork this morning.

Investigation underway after man (40s) dies in house fire

Gardai and the fire service were called to the scene at Shanagh, Dunmanway at around 10.30am this morning.

The body of a man in his 40s was located as emergency services were extinguishing the fire.

Gardai remain at the scene and a full technical examination is underway.

"Investigations are ongoing," a garda spokeswoman said.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023-8821570.

