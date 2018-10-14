News Irish News

Sunday 14 October 2018

Investigation underway after man (40s) dies in house fire

Amy Molloy

An investigation is underway into the death of a man following a house fire in west Cork this morning.

Gardai and the fire service were called to the scene at Shanagh, Dunmanway at around 10.30am this morning.

The body of a man in his 40s was located as emergency services were extinguishing the fire.

Gardai remain at the scene and a full technical examination is underway.

"Investigations are ongoing," a garda spokeswoman said.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023-8821570.

