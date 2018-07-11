Investigation underway after fully-loaded submachine gun found in Dublin city centre

An investigation is underway after a fully-loaded submachine gun belonging to a member of the Emergency Response Unit was found in Dublin city centre yesterday.

An investigation is underway after a fully-loaded submachine gun belonging to a member of the Emergency Response Unit was found in Dublin city centre yesterday.

The gun was handed in to Store Street garda station by a member of the public yesterday evening.

It is understood the gun belonged to a garda involved in policing the ongoing Kinahan-Hutch feud.

A source said the garda was not part of the security covering the royal visit.

The weapon, understood to be a Heckler & Koch MP7, is used by members of the ERU and Regional Support Units.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

"A senior garda officer has been appointed to examine all the circumstances surrounding an incident involving an armed Garda unit in Dublin city centre," a garda spokeswoman said.

Online Editors