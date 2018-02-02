Investigation underway after body of man discovered on Dublin street
An investigation is underway following the discovery of the body of a man on a Dublin street this morning.
Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that the discovery was made around 9am on Ryders Row, off Parnell Street in Dublin's north inner city.
It was initially believed that the man was sleeping rough in the area but The Peter McVerry Trust has said that he was not engaging with homeless services in the city.
The organisation's CEO Pat Doyle told Independent.ie: "Any death on our streets is a tragedy.
"We would like to send our condolences to his family and friends following the loss of this gentleman.
"We don't believe that he was homeless though as we have no record him engaging with any services for homeless people."
Gardaí attended the scene and the area has been preserved for examination.
Online Editors