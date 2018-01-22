Gardaí have launched an investigation after more than €70,000 worth of drugs, believed to be cocaine, was discovered at a Munster fire station.

Investigation underway after €70k of cocaine found in fire station

It is understood the drugs were found on January 17 last.

The matter was reported to local gardaí who arrested a man on January 18 in connection with the drugs probe. The man was later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The local county council did not comment on the name of the premises in question, however they confirmed they were “co-operating fully” with the gardaí investigation.

Gardaí confirmed the seizure and said they believe the drugs to be cocaine, “pending analysis”. It is understood some of the drugs were discovered in a locker at the fire station offices.

Gardaí said they would not be releasing details about the premises in question. A garda spokesman stated: “Gardaí are investigating the discovery of Cocaine (analysis pending) with an estimated street value in excess of €70,000.”

“The discovery was reported to Gardaí on January 17. A man aged in his 30s was arrested by investigating gardaí on the January 18 and detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.” “He has since been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

The local county council stated gardaí were immediately notified after a “substance” was found.

“[The council] confirms that on Wednesday 17 January 2018 an unknown substance was discovered at a premises ... and the gardaí were immediately notified,” the statement read.

“The council is co-operating fully with gardaí on the matter and will not be commenting further pending the investigation,” it added. Gardaí said the “investigation is ongoing”.

