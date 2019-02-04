Gardaí are investigating a fire that ripped through a number of businesses in Buncrana, Co Donegal on Sunday night.

Investigation under way as fire rips through businesses in Co Donegal town

The fire broke out at a premises on Main Street at around 9.40pm yesterday evening.

Scenes of crime investigators are due to attend the scene later this morning "when it is safe to do so," a garda spokeswoman said.

Nobody was injured in the incident but "a large amount of damage was done," the spokeswoman added.

Residents were evacuated from their homes after the fire spread.

The local fire brigade and gardai attended the scene and the fire was smouldering until the early hours of this morning.

It is understood it is now under control.

The scene is currently being preserved and investigations are ongoing.

Donegal County Council said Main Street will remain closed from Westend to Market Square.

Ferris Lane and all footpaths on the upper Main Street will also stay closed for "public safety reasons".

Sinn Féin councillor Jack Murray said dozens of gardaí and firefighters are still at the scene this morning.

"I'm standing right in front of it, it was absolutely gutted. The fire raged for most of the night. The whole main street is now closed off," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"The place is significantly, badly damaged. There are flats above the venue but they have been derelict for years.

"There is a tyre garage just behind, if that had caught fire it would be worse.

"The fire service were phenomenal. It was a miracle they were able to contain it. I don't know how they were able to," he added.

