Investigation under way after hundreds of fish killed near drinking water reservoir

Hundreds of fish have been found dead in the river Liffey upstream from a reservoir supplying drinking water to Dublin.

The discovery was made at a popular angling spot about two kilometres from the Poulaphouca Lake reservoir in Co Wicklow.

Hundreds of fish, including trout, some salmon and many smaller species were found dead in the water by a fisherman last Friday.

Inland Fisheries Ireland and Wicklow County Council are carrying out investigations to try to identify the cause and pin down when the incident might have happened.

Water samples and fish carcasses are being examined to see if they contain traces of any pollutants.

Irish Water said its own tests had come up clear and there had been no impact on water quality.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said there was no facility or business licenced to discharge water into the river in the general area, so the source is not thought to have been industrial.

The EPA said it had also checked with wastewater treatment facilities and found none had any issue in recent days.

Gerry Heaslip of the Dublin Trout Anglers Association which, along with the Kilbride Anglers Club, manages fishing on that particular stretch of the Liffey, said the area was treasured by local anglers and by visitors.

“It’s a beautiful spot and an important brown trout fishery, but with the reservoir close by, we also get a good mix of other fish including perch and pike,” he said.

“It’s an awful shame that something like this could happen. The Brittas River joins the Liffey around that spot and it’s important as a spawning ground for trout, so there can be a longer-term effect if something gets into the water.

“Not all the fish at the spot were killed and the heavy rain on Sunday washed everything clear, so whatever it was didn’t lie in the water, but it’s something that concerns us to see.”

The area, which is close to the village of Manor Kilbride, is just a few kilometres from both the Dublin and Kildare county boundaries.

It is mainly an agricultural and residential area, although the busy N81 passes nearby.

Inland Fisheries Ireland said its staff had been on-site and were investigating.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Inland Fisheries Ireland’s 24-hour confidential hotline on 1890 34 74 24.”