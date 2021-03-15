| 11°C Dublin

Investigation taking place into workplace death in Wexford

Gardaí are investigating after a man in his 40s died during a workplace incident in Wexford this morning.

It is understood that the fatal incident happened in an agri-business in the Caim area of Enniscorthy just before 10am.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified and is investigating.

"Gardaí are investigating a fatal workplace incident that occurred at a grain store premises in the Caim area of Enniscorthy at approximately 9:50am,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

"A man, aged in his 40s, has been pronounced dead. The Health and Safety Authority have been notified. Investigations are ongoing.”

“No further details are available at this time while [the] scene is being attended.”

The Health and Safety Authority said in a statement: “The Authority is aware of, and is investigating this incident.”

More to follow…

