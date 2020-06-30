Investigation launched into whether funeral of ex-IRA member Bobby Storey breached Covid-19 regulations

(left to right) Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill arrive at St Agnes' Church in west Belfast for the funeral of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey : Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The PSNI is reviewing footage of the funeral of prominent republican Bobby Storey for any suspected breaches of coronavirus regulations.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, vice president Michelle O’Neill and former president Gerry Adams, were among the hundreds of people who attended the funeral of the former IRA man.

The Northern Executive's current guidance on funerals on its website states that a maximum of 10 people should attend a funeral, including a member of the person’s household or close family members and, in certain circumstances, a modest number of friends.

Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann says he believed the funeral breached Covid-19 restrictions around mass gatherings.

Speaking during a Stormont press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Swann said that he did not want any part of Northern Ireland to become "another Leicester", which has had to tightened lockdown measures after a spike in cases.

Expand Close Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, left, speaks alongside Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty during the funeral of senior Irish republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, left, speaks alongside Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty during the funeral of senior Irish republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

"There is no person, no position and there is no point of privilege that is above the guidance and the regulations that we have laid down on how we combat Covid-19 in Northern Ireland," Mr Swann said.

"There is no one immune from it and that is the guidance that we still have to keep reiterating. I do hope that what we saw today does not undermine the public message that has worked so well in Northern Ireland, that has got us to the position where we are today."

Asked if he believed the funeral was a breach of coronavirus restrictions, Mr Swann said: "Yes, very clearly, with the images that are coming out from Belfast today. Whether deliberate or undeliberate- the regulations that we have put in place are there to save lives."

Northern Ireland chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said: "The guidance and the regulations are there for good reason, it is about keeping people safe and it is about saving lives.

"It is not for me as chief medical officer to comment on issues around enforcement of the regulations, that is for others. I didn't see the pictures myself but clearly where we have large numbers of people coming together in close proximity and if there isn't appropriate social distancing then that does increase risk of transmission of Covid-19."

Expand Close Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams offers an embrace of condolence to Teresa Storey at the funeral of her partner Bobby Storey (Liam McBurney/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams offers an embrace of condolence to Teresa Storey at the funeral of her partner Bobby Storey (Liam McBurney/PA)

The PSNI told the Belfast Telegraph that it had engaged with the celebrant and service organisers to highlight the public health advice and risks around Covid-19, and the requirement for those attending to adhere to social distancing.

Superintendent Melanie Jones said: "We had assurances that those attending would observe the health guidelines and that marshals would be in place to encourage those lining the cortege route to observe social distancing.

“We will now review footage gathered during the funeral and will consider any suspected breaches of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.”

Expand Close (left to right) Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill attending the funeral of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey in west Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (left to right) Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill attending the funeral of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey in west Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Storey was a senior figure in Sinn Fein and the IRA, rising to become the IRA’s director of intelligence and the northern chairman of Sinn Fein. He spent many years in jail for various offences, and played a key role in the mass IRA breakout from the Maze Prison in 1983.

He died last week aged 64 after an unsuccessful lung transplant operation.

He was laid to rest at Milltown Cemetery after Requiem Mass at St Agnes church in west Belfast.

Read More

Belfast Telegraph