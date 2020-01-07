Investigation launched into trawler tragedy as search continues for missing fisherman

Authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal incident involving a trawler off the Co Wexford coast which left one fisherman dead while searches continue for a second missing man.

Joseph Sinnott (65), a father of-four from Kilmore Quay, died following the tragic incident,which emergency services were alerted to on Saturday.

Mr Sinnott was recovered from the water and brought to University Hospital Waterford, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday morning.

A second fisherman, William Whelan (41), was also on board the Alize trawler when it sent out a distress signal.Searches are continuing for Mr Whelan, who only married in recent months, but he has not yet been recovered.

