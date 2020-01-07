Investigation launched into trawler tragedy as search continues for missing fisherman
Authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal incident involving a trawler off the Co Wexford coast which left one fisherman dead while searches continue for a second missing man.
Joseph Sinnott (65), a father of-four from Kilmore Quay, died following the tragic incident,which emergency services were alerted to on Saturday.
Mr Sinnott was recovered from the water and brought to University Hospital Waterford, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday morning.
A second fisherman, William Whelan (41), was also on board the Alize trawler when it sent out a distress signal.Searches are continuing for Mr Whelan, who only married in recent months, but he has not yet been recovered.
A formal investigation has been launched in an effort to establish what led to the trawler getting into difficulty before sinking about 10km south of Hook Head.
The Marine Casualty Investigation Board, an independentbody, confirmed to the Heraldthat it was carrying out aninvestigation.Unfavourable weather conditions delayed the search forMr Whelan yesterday morning,but rescue teams eventuallymanaged to deploy at 9am.Two RNLI lifeboats, fromDunmore East and KilmoreQuay, were dispatched, alongwith Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117. The Irish NavalService vessel, the LE Ciara,was deployed from RosslareHarbour at 6am and acted asco-ordinator.Naval Service dive teams areon standby to assist the search,but have not yet been formallyrequested, while conditionswere also unsuitable for divers,with swells of up to six metresin some search areas yesterday.The weather is expected tofurther hamper a full-scalesearch today, but conditions areexpected to improve tomorrow.The Taoiseach was among those to pay tribute to thesearch and rescue teams whohave been working tirelessly inan effort to locate Mr Whelan.Leo Varadkar said he spoke esearch and rescue teams whohave been working tirelessly inan effort to locate Mr Whelan.Leo Varadkar said he spoketo the director of the Irish CoastGuard Eugene Clonan to thankstaff and volunteers for theirongoing efforts.“As a former transport minister, I am very conscious ofthe brave service provided bythe Coast Guard’s staff andvolunteers right around ourcoastline,” the Taoiseach said.The funeral of Mr Sinnottwill take place at St Mary’sChurch, Kilmore, tomorrowmorning, followed by his burialin the New Cemetery Kilmore.Over the past few days,neighbours and friends gathered at the house he sharedwith his wife Mary to comforther and the Sinnott family.“We really don’t know whathappened. It’s too early to tell.The first we knew was around11pm after the signal from theboat was received by the CoastGuard in Dublin,” Mr Sinnott’sson Michael said.“It’s hard to believe. He wasso many years at sea, and theman who was with him too,so whatever happened wasn’tdown to a lack of experience.The boat was in good condition,” he added.
