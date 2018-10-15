Investigation launched into hoax 'Soldiers of Allah' package addressed to Taoiseach

A MASSIVE security alert was sparked at a Dublin mail centre after a suspect package alleging to be sent by jihadist extremists and addressed to the Taoiseach was discovered.

A major operation began shortly after 4pm in west Dublin after the suspect package was discovered in the An Post mail centre near the Nangor Road, Clondalkin.

Independent.ie has learned that serious concerns were raised about the package as it was signed off as being sent from 'The Soldiers of Allah'.

The package, roughly the shape of a shoebox, was addressed to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar although it is understood that no exact address was written on the package.

This evening, after several hours of examinations the package was declared a hoax.

Gardai were alerted and sealed-off the scene before a decision was made to request the Army Bomb disposal unit, also known as the bomb squad, to the scene.

Officers from Clondalkin garda station were involved in the security alert and traffic was diverted away from the scene while the Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit arrived after 5pm.

Members of the specially trained unit examined the device for some time and a remote-controlled robot was also used to carry out an examination.

However, shortly before 9pm tonight, the device was declared a hoax and the scene was declared safe.

A senior source last night told Independent.ie that gardai will carry out investigations in an effort to establish who was responsible for causing the significant security alert.

"This is a very serious incident where you have a package deliberately put together to create panic aimed at the Taoiseach.

"An investigation is underway which will attempt to establish who was behind this, and if it is somebody playing a joke or if there are more sinister elements responsible," the source added.

The package, which is described as being the size of a shoebox, did not have an exact address of the Taoiseach on it but did have Leo Varadkar's name marked as the recipient.

A garda spokesman confirmed that the Nangor Road and Parkwest business park were closed as a result of the operation and diversions were put in place.

