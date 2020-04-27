Investigation launched as two women found dead in hostel and two men hospitalised

Gardaí are investigating after the bodies of two women were found at a hostel in Co Offaly between yesterday and this morning.

Gardaí were called to a hostel in Tullamore town yesterday, where a woman (44) was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead a short time later and her body has been removed to Tullamore Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Emergency services were called to the same hostel in the town to treat a woman in her late teens this morning.

She was also pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital.

A post-mortem examination is due take place.

While emergency services were attending the hostel this morning, a man (23) became unresponsive and was removed by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital, where he is understood to be in critical condition.

A second man (32) was also taken to hospital and his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Investigations are ongoing and the deaths of the women are not believed to be related to the coronavirus.

"Gardaí are liaising with the HSE and CADS, a local community alcohol and drugs support group, in relation to the case," said a garda spokesperson.

"Gardaí are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to determine the course of a their inquiries. The local Coroner has been notified," they added.

