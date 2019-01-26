Gardai are investigating two serious assaults at a house in Co Wexford.

Investigation launched as two men attacked with hammer and knife

It is understood a man attacked two people - one with a knife and the other with a hammer.

A man in his 20s suffered knife injuries to his hand, while the other man also received serious injuries.

The incident happened in the Kilmore Quay area at around 1.20am.

Both men were brought to Wexford General Hospital for treatment.

The alleged assailant fled the scene.

Gardai and emergency scenes were both called.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors