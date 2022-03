An investigation has been launched after a man’s body was discovered in a tent in Dublin city centre early this morning.

The man's body was found on Loftus Lane, Dublin 1, between Bolton Street and Parnell Street, at around 3am.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí said the scene remains preserved this morning and the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

