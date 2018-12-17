Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Co Offaly.

Investigation launched as man (20s) found with serious head injuries

A man (20s) was found in the Kilcormac area with serious head and other injuries at around 6pm on Saturday.

He remains in a serious condition in Tullamore General Hospital.

Gardaí are asking for anyone in the Kilcormac area who witnessed "anything suspicious" on December 15 between 5.30pm and 6.30pm to contact Birr garda station on 057 9169710.

Investigations are ongoing.

