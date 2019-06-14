Gardai are investigating after a woman (20s) was seriously assaulted while on a walk in Dundalk.

Gardai are investigating after a woman (20s) was seriously assaulted while on a walk in Dundalk.

Investigation launched after woman seriously assaulted by man in Louth

The attack took place just after 7.30pm on Thursday night when the woman was on the Táin walk, which connects the Newry Road and the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk.

Gardai say the victim had been on a walk when a man approached her and attacked her from behind.

He then fled on foot and headed northwards on to the Inner Relief Road.

Detectives are calling for anyone who witnessed the incident itself or has any other further information to come forward.

Additionally, gardaí are also calling for drivers or cyclists with dash cam footage of the area from around the time of the assault to come forward.

Witnesses can contact Gardai at Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors