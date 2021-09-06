Investigation launched after PSNI officer left gun in hotel

The PSNI has launched an investigation after a police officer left a gun behind in a Co Down hotel.

The officer was on holiday in the seaside town of Newcastle when the incident occurred. He is believed to have left the weapon in his hotel room.

Shocked staff at the hotel in the town’s South Promenade then contacted the PSNI to report the discovery of the handgun. The weapon was recovered and the Belfast-based officer informed they were under investigation as a result.