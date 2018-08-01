Gardai in Dublin have launched an investigation after what is believed to be part of a human ear was found on a city street this morning.

Gardai in Dublin have launched an investigation after what is believed to be part of a human ear was found on a city street this morning.

Investigation launched after 'part of human ear' found on city street

The grim discovery was made by a passer-by on Whitefriar Street in the south of the city at 9.45am.

The find has been described as a “piece of skin and flesh resembling part of an ear”.

It is not known how big the piece of fleshy tissue is.

A garda spokeswoman said investigations into the discovery are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact gardai.

Part of the investigation will involve contacting medical facilities and clinics in the region to see if anybody with ear injuries has presented for treatment.

