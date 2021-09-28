Investigation launched after organs of 18 deceased babies incinerated with clinical waste

An investigation into the incineration of the organs of 18 babies which were shipped abroad with clinical waste is underway in Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), RTÉ have reported.

Reports state that the organs of the babies were shipped to Belgium with clinical waste to be incinerated in March and April 2020, without the knowledge or consent of the bereaved parents.

The organs had been retained in Cork University Hospital (CUH) in storage following post-mortem examinations. HSE protocol dictates that the organs should have been returned to parents or either buried or cremated in a sensitive nature, with the consent of the parent(s).

The internment space for organs was full in early 2020, meaning some of the organs were held for months in storage following post-mortem.

A decision was then made to send the organs of 18 babies to Belgium, along with clinical waste, to be destroyed.

This was out of “absolute necessity and desperation” due to the ever-worsening Covid-19 pandemic, according to hospital correspondence seen by RTÉ Investigates.

The families of all 18 babies were then contacted after CUMH learned CUH had sent the organs for incineration, informing them what had happened and to inform them their deceased childrens’ organs were irretrievable.

CUH have apologised in a statement to RTÉ, saying, "that this distressing incident has occurred … under very extenuating and unprecedented circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic."

CUMH said it was not aware of the decision to send the organs for incineration “prior to it occurring”.

"They shocked me to say the organs that they retained have been incinerated and we won't be able to get them back," Leona Bermingham, who lost her son Lee in September 2019, told RTÉ Investigates.

"My son's brain went into a bin as if it was a piece of rubbish. Why would you put my beautiful son's healthy brain into a bin?” Ms Bermigham said.

CUMH have confirmed a review into the events that led to the incineration of the organs is underway but at an early stage. It said the review will likely be completed by early November.

The Department of Health said it will now ensure all other hospitals are in compliance with HSE standards for post-mortem exams.

Independent.ie have contacted CUH, CUMH and the Department of Health for further comment.

RTÉ Investigates airs ‘Losing Lee’ tonight on Prime Time at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player