Investigation launched after jeep crashes into Dublin home

A garda investigation is underway following an incident of criminal damage by fire after a jeep crashed into a house in Dublin last night.

Four fire engines and an ambulance from Tallaght fire station attended the scene at Grange View Road, Clondalkin, Dublin shortly after midnight.

Firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire which occurred in Grange View Rd, Clondalkin shortly after midnight, 12 August 2020. No injuries. No arrests"

An investigation is ongoing.

