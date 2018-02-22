Investigation launched after historic €1.2m mansion destroyed in blaze
AN investigation is under way after a stunning Victorian mansion went up in flames.
Donaghmore House in Castlefin, Co Donegal, was regarded as one of the county’s most historic houses.
An investigation was launched after the vacant 10-bedroom mansion was destroyed in a fire overnight on Tuesday.
The house, owned by the Tinney family, was on the market for €1.2m.
The imposing country house was built around 1870 and sits on a 90-acre estate.
Some of its features included a cast-iron conservatory as well as walled gardens, two gate lodges and a number of outbuildings.
Although it was renovated over the years and extended to 6,400 square feet, it retained some of its original features, including Victorianera cornices, fireplaces, high ceilings and sliding sash window frames.
Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours.
