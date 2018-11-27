Investigation launched after Dublin football club falsely reported death of player

An investigation has been launched after a Dublin football club falsely told league officials a player was killed in a car crash.

Ballybrack FC, who play in the Leinster Senior League, claimed that a player died on the way home from training last Thursday.

Condolences to everyone involved at Ballybrack FC on the tragic passing of their player making his way home from training on Thursday night. All at Rush Athletic express our deepest sympathies. — Rush Athletic Senior (@RushAthleticFc) November 24, 2018

It has since emerged that the player, who is a Spanish national, is not in fact dead and has moved back to his native country.

Gardai also confirmed to Independent.ie that there were no fatal accidents in the area on Thursday night.

Liffey Wanderers FC posted this picture on Facebook of teams observing a minute's silence in memory of the Ballybrack player who was reported to have died

Players in the league observed a minute’s silence and wore black armbands in support of the man’s family at all matches over the weekend.

Ballybrack FC were due to play a match against Arklow on Saturday, but the game was called off as a mark of respect.

It has been suggested that the club falsely reported the death as they were unable to field a team.

In a statement released tonight, David Moran, the Chairman of the Leinster Senior League said that there would be an investigation into the club.

“The Leinster Senior League would like to acknowledge that the notification of the death of a Ballybrack FC player as shared with all member clubs and media partners, is, without foundation.

“The Leinster Senior League acted in good faith at all times and when notified by a representative of Ballybrack FC as to the death of a member player we immediately offered our heartfelt condolences and also shared the sad news with all other LSL clubs in order for them to offer their own individual condolences."

The statement went on to say: "We are glad to hear that the player is in good health and has returned to his native Spain.

"The Leinster Senior League will co-operate with all relevant agencies in the investigation of this matter and the League will also deal with this issue through their own internal disciplinary procedures.

"The Leinster Senior League would like to offer their sincerest apologies for any distress caused as a result of notifying clubs as to the demise of a valued player.

"The league acted in absolute good faith with the information supplied by the club and only had the welfare and interest of those affected by the reported 'tragedy' as our uppermost concern at all times.”

Ballybrack’s future in the Leinster Senior League is believed to be in doubt and will be decided after the internal disciplinary procedures are completed.

Independent.ie tried to contact Ballybrack but our calls went unanswered.

Online Editors