An investigation is underway after the remains of a woman were found in Co Louth.

Investigation launched after body of woman found in Co Louth

The discovery was made at a house in Ardee at approximately 11:30am this morning.

The woman, who is Eastern European, is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

The house has been sealed off and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Investigating gardaí have also requested assistance from the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

