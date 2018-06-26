Gardaí are investigating after a baby was stillborn following an alleged assault on a woman in Listowel, Co Kerry, over the weekend.

Investigation launched after baby girl stillborn following alleged assault on woman at house

The incident, involving a woman who was around 32 weeks pregnant, occurred on Saturday evening in the vicinity of a house in the town.

The woman, who is a mother to other children and is in her 30s, attended University Hospital Kerry (UHK) in Tralee, Co Kerry, for treatment to her injuries on Sunday. Bruising

Sources told Independent.ie that she suffered significant bruising to her abdomen and to other parts of her body. It is understood the woman subsequently delivered her baby in the following 26 hours at the hospital in Tralee.

However, the infant girl was stillborn. The Kerry Coroner was notified and the Office of the State Pathologist was contacted with the request that a post-mortem examination be carried out.

The examination will be carried out by Dr Margot Bolster in University Hospital Kerry tomorrow. Gardaí attended UHK when the nature of the woman's injuries became known.

Arrest

Subsequently, a 24-year-old man was arrested at an address in Kerry on Sunday.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and questioned in respect of an alleged serious assault. He was questioned throughout the day and was then released without charge yesterday evening.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). It is understood that the nature of the Garda investigation will be determined by the results of the post-mortem examination.

A perinatal specialist has also been called in to determine the cause of death of the baby girl.

