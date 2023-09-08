Investigation launched after aircraft crashes in field in Co Laois

An investigation is being carried out after a light aircraft crashed in a field in Co Laois.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon after a microlight aircraft carried out a forced landing due to an issue with its engine.

Gardaí responded to the scene of the crash, which was in a landing field in Limetree near Emo in Co Laois.

No injuries were reported.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí were alerted to an incident at an airfield in Co Laois yesterday afternoon, Thursday 8th September 2023.”

The Air Accident Investigation Unit, who are the lead authority on the matter, have launched an investigation into the crash.

They are due to carry out an inspection of the craft and crash site.

A spokesperson for the Air Accident Investigation Unit said: “On the evening of Thursday 7th September, the AAIU was notified that a microlight aircraft had experienced an engine problem and conducted a forced landing in a field near Limetree Co. Laois.

“Three inspectors of air accidents are deploying to the site this morning to examine the aircraft and conduct other on-site investigative activities.”