Investigation into party at garda station

Celebration of promotion at Tramore probed

PROMOTION PARTY: Tramore Garda Station in Co Waterford Expand

PROMOTION PARTY: Tramore Garda Station in Co Waterford

Ali Bracken

An internal garda inquiry is under way into a social gathering at Tramore garda station to celebrate the promotion of an officer.

The social gathering, which took place in mid-November at the Co Waterford station during Level 5 restrictions, is now being investigated by a chief superintendent from outside the district.

Two gardaí who attended the event later tested positive for Covid-19.

