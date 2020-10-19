Investigation into Jo Jo Dullard disappearance upgraded to murder inquiry

An investigation into the disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard over 25 years ago has now been formally upgraded to a murder investigation.

The 21-year-old disappeared without a trace from Moone in Kildare on November 9, 1995.

The young woman had missed her bus home and had to take an indirect bus to Naas before hitching two lifts to Moone before ringing her friend from a phonebox to notify her of her whereabouts.

When in the phonebox, a car pulled up for Ms Dullard and it was the last time anybody saw her.

While it has long been suspected that serious harm befell Ms Dullard, a Garda press conference today will formally recognise this by upgrading the investigation to murder, as well as renew appeals for information into her disappearance.

Jo Jo's family have tirelessly campaigned for 25 years for any information that may aid the case.

Gardaí and her family hope a fresh appeal for information may lead to clues as to what happened to Jo Jo or where to find her remains.

Read More

Online Editors