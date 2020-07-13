Investigation into immigration offences launched after men spotted leaving a truck from Rosslare Port

Gardaí have launched an investigation into possible "immigration offences" after a number of males were spotted leaving a truck from Rosslare Port.

The males were seen alighting from a truck which was making a delivery in Newtownmountkennedy this morning at around 10.50am.

The truck arrived in the Wicklow town having come from Rosslare Port.

The truck has been detained by gardaí for technical examinatio as part of the investigation.

While this is an ongoing investigation and gardaí said that no more information is available at this time, they said that the investigation is centred on if the truck may have been harbouring illegal immigrants.

More to follow...

Online Editors