Investigation after young woman 'sexually assaulted by man with dog in park'
Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspected sexual assault in a grassland area in west Belfast.
The incident happened on March 10 at around 3pm when it was reported a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in the area of Bog Meadows, near to Milltown Cemetery.
Police described the suspect as a man in his late 20s, with a skinny build, short brown hair, a short beard and wearing glasses.
He is described as wearing a navy tracksuit with a light green jacket and walking a German Shepard-type dog.
Constable Keogh said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault or seen the male described in the area to contact police at Woodbourne PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 733 of 16/3/18. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Belfast Telegraph