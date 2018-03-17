Investigation after young woman 'sexually assaulted by man with dog in park'

The incident happened on March 10 at around 3pm when it was reported a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in the area of Bog Meadows, near to Milltown Cemetery.

Police described the suspect as a man in his late 20s, with a skinny build, short brown hair, a short beard and wearing glasses.

He is described as wearing a navy tracksuit with a light green jacket and walking a German Shepard-type dog.