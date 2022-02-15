Invading Ukraine ‘insane’ insists Russian Ambassador

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has given assurances that his country has no plans to invade Ukraine and said troops will be pulled back from the country's borders.

Yuri Filatov said he could not say how many members of the Russian Armed Forces will leave Ukraine's borders, but the process would begin in the coming weeks.

He insisted the soldiers who are currently in place are part of a training exercise, which “has nothing to do with Ukraine”.

"I certainly cannot give you any figures because I don’t have them.

"What I can tell our viewers is within maybe 3-4 weeks, the configuration of the forces in the Western region of Russia will resume its normal standard posture.

"Right now we are in the middle of the training exercises which involve really sizeable quantities of troops and infrastructure.

"This has nothing to do with Ukraine,” he told RTÉ’s Prime Time programme.

Mr Filatov said his country has no plans and no “reason” to invade Ukraine.

"We don't have any political, military, economic or any other reason to do that. The whole idea is insane."

He said the Russian military movements on the eastern Ukraine border “will be over by the 20th of February", but added that “if there is a necessity to come back [on] exercises, they will.”

“And nobody will teach us what to do and not to do on our own territory, let's not forget that."

Meanwhile, the Russian Ambassador would not indicate where the troops will go once the training exercise is finished.

"They will go exactly where they need to go. They are going in the Russian territory. This is nobody’s business at all,” he said.

It comes as the Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney again urged Irish citizens in Ukraine to “leave now” despite reports of a Russian de-escalation.

Minister Coveney said that while he welcomed these reports, Russia and its leaders must “abide by international law and engage constructively in dialogue”.

“My Department’s advice in respect of Ukraine remains not to traveI.

"I encourage any Irish citizen in Ukraine who has not already done so to register with the Embassy.

"Citizens currently in the country should leave now using available commercial options.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said is in direct and ongoing contact with Irish citizens in Ukraine who have registered with the Embassy in Kyiv.

Some 114 Irish people have registered with the Department so far and it said it expected the numbers to rise over the coming days.

The Department added that is also in close contact with families who have surrogacy arrangements in Ukraine and is continuing to provide support and assistance to them on an individual basis.

Any citizen who requires emergency consular assistance can contact the Department of Foreign Affairs at 01-4082000