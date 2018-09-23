Intruder accosting President Higgins in Áras office a 'matter of concern' - Justice Minister

An incident in which an intruder accosted President Michael D Higgins in his Áras office is a "matter of concern", the Justice Minister has said.

Minister Charlie Flanagan reacted today to reports that the woman, who was reportedly a housing protester, simply drove through the Aras grounds, walked unchallenged through the official residence and confronted the President.

The incident, which occurred last Friday has sparked a review of the security arrangements for President Higgins.

"Well, it's not the practice to comment on longstanding security arrangements for senior office holders," Minister Flanagan told RTÉ Radio One's News at One.

"As I understand, no harm was done to the property and no harm was inflicted on any person.

"The reports are a matter for concern. I expect the review of security arrangements will be undertaken in normal course," he said.

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie yesterday that a Chief Superintendent is now conducting a review of security measures, while another Chief Superintendent is investigating the incident.

They added that they "do not comment on the detail of security arrangements for the President".

The woman is believed to have found the President working in an office near the main lobby and confronted him about the housing crisis, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

It is understood President Michael D Higgins engaged her in conversation before gardaí arrived and removed her from the residence.

There were no arrests made as "the President did not want the matter to be taken further".

Online Editors