Introduction of lung screening could save lives by ensuring more cases are caught early, says Irish Cancer Society

The Irish Cancer Society has urged that lung screening should be added to Ireland’s list of cancer screening programmes to help save more lives.

Lung cancer claims nearly 2,000 lives in Ireland each year – more than any other form of cancer – and it is a disease that is often only caught in the later stages of illness.

Picking up lung cancer early is key to give patients the best chance of survival, and the introduction of a screening programme can help ensure that more cases are caught earlier.

In its submission to the National Screening Advisory Committee for the new programme, the Irish Cancer Society has proposed that lung screening involving a CT scan be rolled out to current or former smokers aged 50 to 74, given this group is most at risk from the disease.

Irish Cancer Society Director of Advocacy Rachel Morrogh said: “Today we are calling for Ireland to become one of the first countries in the world to introduce lung cancer screening for this group, given the mounting international evidence of its effectiveness.

“We have seen the huge impact that other screening programmes have made in this country, picking up substantially more cancers earlier and ultimately saving lives.

“We know from previous research that a quarter of all lung cancers are diagnosed in emergency departments - often at later stages - and it is a disease that inordinately affects those from socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

"A lung cancer screening programme for Ireland is badly needed to save lives.”

Beaumont Hospital Thoracic Oncologist Dr. Jarushka Naidoo, said: “We know that lung cancer screening programmes save lives. Several high-impact clinical trials have shown this, and led to implementation of lung cancer screening in the US and other countries.

Lung cancer screening is often most successful when provided as part of a comprehensive early detection program, or 'lung health check,' where other lung findings can also be managed, and support given to stop smoking when it is relevant.”

Symptoms for lung cancer can include: Difficulty breathing; A cough that doesn’t go away or a change in a long-term cough; Repeated chest infections that won’t go away, even after antibiotics; Feeling more tired than usual; A hoarse voice; Coughing up blood-stained phlegm; Pain in your chest, especially when you cough or breathe in; Loss of appetite / weight loss; Swelling around your face and neck; Difficulty swallowing.