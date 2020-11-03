‘Intimidating, humiliating and degrading’ – salon boss who sexually harassed therapist ordered to pay her €25,000

The owner of a beauty and hair salon has been ordered to pay €25,000 compensation to a beauty therapist he was judged to have sexually harassed.

The therapist had previously been the victim of a rape , and she told her psychiatrist that the inappropriate touching by her boss had triggered memories of the attack.

At the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), adjudication officer Thomas O’Driscoll upheld the woman’s claim for sexual harassment against her former boss.

Mr O’Driscoll found that the woman was subjected to unwanted physical contact of a sexual nature and that the actions of her boss constituted "an intimidating, hostile, offensive, degrading and humiliating work environment" for the woman.

Mr O’Driscoll found that the effects of the sexual harassment on the beauty and holistic therapist “are quite significant”.

The woman alleged sexual harassment against her former boss on two separate dates, including during a work night out.

On July 27, 2019, the salon's staff agreed to go to a local pub to watch a hurling match on TV .

The woman alleged that as she was walking down a corridor in the pub, her boss smiled at her and she smiled back at him. She said there was no verbal exchange, but he reached across and grabbed her left breast.

In another incident, the woman said she was talking to the partner of a colleague when she felt her boss touch her right breast. She said to him "stop it” and he replied “I’m going to fire you”.

All allegations of sexual harassment were denied by the salon owner.

Mr O’Driscoll said the attitude of the salon owner to the very serious allegations was somewhat blasé.

