Interview with Maud Gonne among thousands of early recordings added to RTÉ’s online archive

An interview with Maud Gonne MacBride is among thousands of early radio recordings that have been added to RTÉ’s online archive.

The collection – available at RTÉ Archives | Acetate Disc Collection – includes over 5,300 recordings made between 1927 and the 1970s. The collection gives a rare insight into the voices, sounds, topics and processes involved in the creation of early radio broadcasting.

The acetate disc is the earliest sound recording format held by RTÉ Archives. The discs were used in the production, recording and broadcast of programmes for Radio Éireann.

Over the last three years, RTÉ Archives has been creating digital files from thousands of fragile acetate discs which contained the original recordings.

The recordings have been preserved for the long term thanks to the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Archiving Scheme, which has now been incorporated into the recently established Coimisiúin na Meán.

Among the collection are full programmes and news broadcasts. There are also sound effects, inserts, performances, interviews and reports, all created for use in the production of radio programmes.

Highlights include an interview with nationalist and political activist, Maude Gonne MacBride. Recorded in December 1947, she recalled witnessing evictions in her youth and taking part in the Land War.

“I didn’t want to go to balls and parties anymore for I would have had to dance and eat with the evictors,” she said.

The collection also contains a provincial news roundup from 1957, with an international element that features Hungarian refugees who left their country after the Hungarian Uprising was crushed by Soviet forces in 1956.

Meanwhile in Christmas in Amiens Street, Dublin (1949), reporter Norris Davidson describes the Amiens Street Station (Connolly Station) Christmas decorations, and interviews the station manager Mr Farrelly about the goings on over the festive period.